Sarah Browning: Options abound for hydrangea growers

For their shrub of the year, the National Garden Bureau has chosen hydrangea, a very popular and much sought-after shrub. Known for their nostalgia as well as their modern design appeal, hydrangeas are beautiful in the landscape, a container garden or used as cut flowers.

The word origin of hydrangea comes from the Greek words for water (hydros) and jar (angos) because some species are quite water thirsty. The hydrangea was first cultivated in Japan but are native to both Asia and the Americas.

Landscape considerations

When choosing a hydrangea for your Nebraska landscape, keep in mind these things: your growing hardiness zone, available space (some can get quite big), soil makeup, available soil moisture levels and amount of sunlight the hydrangea species you chose prefers each day.

A serious consideration for Nebraska gardeners is winter hardiness, or lack thereof, of the beautiful pink- and blue-flowered bigleaf hydrangeas; the most popular hydrangea type. Most bigleaf hydrangeas grow best from Zone 9 to 6.