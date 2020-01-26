Sarah Browning: Onions can get an early start in the garden

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Transplant the little, grass-like seedlings outdoors as soon as garden soil is dry enough to work thoroughly and daytime temperatures reach 50 degrees F. Onion transplants will tolerate light frosts. Planting as early as possible is important because more leaf growth equals bigger bulbs. Each leaf will develop one layer in the onion bulb and the more layers, the bigger the bulb at harvest.

Place the seedlings 4 inches apart in wide row plantings. When using “wide” rows, plants are not placed single file on one long row, but spaced through a row ranging from 6 to 36 inches across. Use a row width that is convenient for you to reach from both sides to make harvesting and weed control easier.

Direct seeding

Onions can also be direct seeded. This is a good option if you can’t find your favorite cultivar as a transplant. Plant seeds as soon as the soil can be worked, usually from mid to late March. Wide row spacing also works well when planting onion seeds. Plant the seeds a quarter- to a half-inch deep in the soil. Space rows 12 to 18 inches apart. Once the plants have 5 to 10 leaves, they can be thinned so the remaining plants are spaced 3 to 4 inches apart, and the harvested plants used as green onions.

Growing on

Onions grow best in well-drained soil, 6.5 pH, with a high level of organic matter. Raised beds, 4 to 6 inches high, work well to provide good soil drainage if the native soil is heavy. They also need plenty of sunlight and regular watering. The installation of drip irrigation the length of the rows makes watering easier and more uniform. Don’t be concerned if a large portion of the bulb develops above ground; that's normal for onions.

Sarah Browning is an extension educator with Nebraska Extension. To ask a question or reach her, call 402-441-7180 or write to her at sarah.browning@unl.edu or 444 Cherrycreek Road, Lincoln, NE 68528.

