Sarah Browning: Nutsedge appearing in lawns

Yellow nutsedge is a perennial, meaning each individual plant can live for many years if not controlled.

Control

Controlling yellow nutsedge can be difficult. Pulling them is effective if you are persistent and don't get discouraged. You will kill plants you pull, and they will not regrow. But if you pull a plant that is one year old or more, small tubers attached to its roots that have already formed in the soil will break off and remain in the soil. And each one will sprout into a new plant, making it look like the problem is getting worse rather than better.

Where you initially had one plant, you may now have four -- or more. Research on yellow nutsedge has shown that each individual plant can produce many tubers and tuber production begins when each newly emerged plant is only 8 weeks old.

But don't give up ... these new plants can be controlled if you pull them very soon after they emerge, before they form new tubers on their roots. However, if new plants are allowed to mature and develop tubers before being pulled, then hand pulling will not give control. Persistent pulling of any new plants as soon as they appear is key.