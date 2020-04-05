Sarah Browning: Normal precautions make foods safe

Can I get sick from handling a food package contaminated with virus particles?

Coronaviruses have poor survival on surfaces. There is very low risk of disease spread through food products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient, refrigerated or frozen temperatures.

The CDC states, “It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.” Follow good hygiene and hand washing practices before preparing food or eating to alleviate concerns due to handling food packaging.

What about imported products?

CDC statement: “Currently there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with imported goods and there have not been any cases of COVID-19 in the United States associated with imported goods.“

How should fresh produce be washed to reduce the risk of any food borne pathogen?

Remember, there is no evidence COVID-19 can be transmitted through food, but these guidelines are good basic practices for cooks at any time when cleaning produce.