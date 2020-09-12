Sarah Browning: Much ado about mulch

All trees, shrubs and perennials planted this summer, or divided in fall, would benefit from a fall mulch application.

A layer of mulch about 3 inches thick is best. Good organic mulches include wood or bark chips, shredded bark, pine straw, evergreen boughs, clean straw or ground corncobs. Ideally mulch should not compact too easily. Tightly compacted mulch can obstruct water and air movement in the soil, which often happens when green grass clippings are used, and may result in poor water drainage and increased disease development, such as crown or root rots.

Question No. 2

The answer to question No. 2 is maybe. Newly planted trees, shrubs and perennials damaged or killed during winter are not usually injured directly by cold temperatures, but indirectly by frost heaving or desiccation. Frost heaving occurs when the soil alternately freezes and thaws, resulting in damage to the dormant crown and root system. Frost heaving is reduced in plantings where an application of winter mulch is made through its ability to reduce swings in soil temperatures.

Winter desiccation is a common type of winter injury that occurs when the amount of water lost by the foliage exceeds the amount picked up by the roots. Mulch holds moisture in the soil, minimizing the effects of dry winter conditions.