Sarah Browning: Monarda is both flowery and flavorful

Enjoy these as specimen plants paired with your favorite summer-into-fall bloomers in the middle of the garden. When they are in full flower, you can pick a few flowers and leaves to make a batch of iced Bee Balm tea and watch the garden grow. Or dry some and save it for hot Oswego tea on a cold winter’s night!

For more information on this year's featured plants, including sources of monarda, visit the National Garden Bureau. www.ngb.org. The National Garden Bureau recognizes and thanks Darwin Perennials, an NGB member, as author and contributor to this fact sheet.

Sarah Browning is an extension educator with Nebraska Extension. To ask a question or reach her, call 402-441-7180 or write to her at sarah.browning@unl.edu or 444 Cherrycreek Road, Lincoln, NE 68528.