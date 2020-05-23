Sarah Browning: Make your yard bee friendly

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Honey bees and other bee species, such as bumblebees, orchard mason bees and leafcutter bees are very important pollinators of flower and crops.

In the home garden and orchard, gardeners are aware how important bees are for fruit and vegetable production. But in recent years many gardeners have noticed declining bee numbers in their gardens, and nationwide bee deaths have been big news, making colony collapse disorder a familiar phrase.

Bees are threatened by habitat loss, chemical use, parasitic mites and disease. Gardeners may not want honey bee hives in their backyard. They can encourage the less aggressive bumblebees, orchard mason bees and other native bees to take up residence. Bumble bees are particularly efficient pollinators of tomatoes and cucumbers, so having a nest of bumble bees in the garden can be beneficial.

Create a habitat

One great way to attract bees is by planting habitat. Bumble bees are generalist foragers, gathering pollen and nectar from a variety of flowering plants, but they do have a preference for purple, blue or yellow flowers.