Sarah Browning: Make your garden nicer at night

Maybe you’re like me, in that you work all day and aren’t around to enjoy your landscape and gardens much during the day. Or maybe you’re a night owl and, when the weather is nice, enjoy the hours after sundown in your gardens. Whatever the reason, there are ways to increase your garden’s appeal during the nighttime hours.

Most gardeners design their landscape plantings with bright colors or incorporate contrasting foliage with burgundy tones. Bright-colored flowers and dark colored foliage are beautiful during the day. But burgundy foliage may “disappear” in the evening garden, while bright colors are harder to see and much less eye-catching at night. So, where do you start to create an evening garden with eye-appeal, and what plants should be added to increase your garden’s attractiveness at night?

Assess Your site

Start by determining what garden areas should be your focus. Where do you spend time when you are outside in the evening? Do you enjoy sitting on a back deck or patio? You don’t need to modify all your gardens, just focus on those you enjoy most while being outside in the evenings.