Sarah Browning: Make way for the winter harvest

Winter greenhouse production is nothing new, but rising concerns about heating with fossil fuels and their impact on climate change have some growers looking for new ways to grow winter crops with less damage to the environment.

Let’s take a look at three techniques, new and old, that can be used to make winter vegetable production a reality for large-scale growers and small home gardeners.

Deep winter greenhouse

This type of greenhouse is designed to limit use of fossil fuel yet still provide the heat needed to grow crops throughout winter. The greenhouse is oriented east to west and constructed with a large south-facing wall to collect solar heat. Based on the greenhouse’s latitudinal location, the south wall is constructed with a specific angle enabling it to collect the maximum amount of solar heat. The end walls and north wall are solid, non-light-penetrating and insulated to prevent heat loss.

During sunny days, warm air is blown by fans into a rock bed underneath the greenhouse, where the heat is stored until it is needed. Crops suitable for winter production include those tolerant of low light and cool conditions, including salad greens, cole crops, herbs and sprouts.