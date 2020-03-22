Sarah Browning: Make use of extra time in the garden

Your yoga classes, meetings, and concerts are canceled. Theaters are closed. The kids are out of school, and you’re being encouraged to stay home. In this time of COVID-19, here are a few suggestions to cultivate something good from the National Garden Bureau. Written by C.L. Fornari, GardenComm member.

• Start some seeds. Nothing is more life-affirming than checking each morning to see if something spouted.

• Plan a vegetable garden. Grow the veggies you love the most. Read about which varieties to plant from seeds and which ones are better if you purchase plants. Consult garden blogs and books.

• Plan to grow flowers that make you happy. Suggestions: sunflowers, nasturtiums, zinnias or marigolds. These are easy to grow from seeds, and you can grow many plants for less money than buying transplants. Now is a great time to start transplants for this year’s garden. Order seeds now and get started.

• Decide to plant a tree. Research varieties for Nebraska on the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum website, plantnebraska.org. Look to see where you have the right amount of space and sunlight.

• Redesign the plantings in the front of your house. Research plants that grow well in your area, and make a plan for spring renewal.