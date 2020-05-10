Sarah Browning: Lilacs bring color to Nebraska landscapes

Lilac pruning

Unfortunately, as lilacs mature, the lower portions of the shrub become shaded and usually lose their leaves. As a result, large, overgrown specimens are often leggy and unattractive. Their thick, heavy stems are very attractive to lilac borers. Start young plants on a regular pruning program in the fourth or fifth year of growth as outlined below. Old, neglected lilacs can be renewed or rejuvenated through pruning. Home gardeners can choose between two different pruning methods.

Three-year plan: The best way to prune lilacs is to initiate a three-year pruning cycle. Begin the procedure the first year by removing one third of the largest, thickest stems at ground level in late winter. For young plants, this may mean you only have to remove 2 or 3 stems.

The following year, again in late winter, prune out another third of the thickest stems. Repeat the process again in the third year.

For plants, this method has the advantage of not removing all stems with their stored carbohydrates all at the same time. And it leaves the plant with an ample amount of foliage each year so it can photosynthesize normally, maintaining health and vigor. Since lilac wood needs to be 3 or more years of age before it blooms, this pruning method also allows gardeners to enjoy flowers every spring.