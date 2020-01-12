Sarah Browning: Let there be light … for your houseplants

Many people enjoy growing houseplants, watching them grow or bloom. According to WebMD, the following benefits are a few of those provided by houseplants.

• Adding moisture to the air. Low indoor humidity increases your chances of catching a cold or flu or having dry itchy skin.

• Purifying the air by removing volatile organic compounds. Good air-scrubbers include English ivy, asparagus fern and dracaena.

• Lifting our moods, reducing stress, helping us worry less and helping us recover faster. Blooming plants are a particularly good pick-me-up.

A common challenge facing houseplants indoors, particularly in winter, is poor light. Most homes are not well-lighted for plants, especially those requiring lots of light.

Signs your plants are not getting enough light can be seen as small leaves, long thin stems, failure of blooming plants to flower and lighter-than-normal colored foliage. For example, a geranium grown in low light tends to be spindly and have light green leaves, while the same plant in bright light will be shorter, better branched, with larger dark-green leaves.

Evaluating indoor light levels