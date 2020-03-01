Sarah Browning: Lavender colorful, fragrant and useful

This year the National Garden Bureau has chosen lavender as their perennial of the year. The “Lavender Lifestyle” is real!

Everywhere you look, people are incorporating this multifaceted plant into their daily lives. It’s seen in gardens as well as in kitchens and décor. It’s even a special part of health and wellness routines. The texture, scent, attractiveness and overall usability of lavender make it one of the most versatile plants you can grow.

Lavender is a member of the mint family (Lamiaceae) and is found in many regions around the world, especially temperate climates. The most common types are English lavender (L. angustifolia) and Spanish or French lavender (L. stoechas or L. dentata).

English ...

... is the hardiest in terms of garden performance. There are several varieties, such as Hidcote, Munstead or SuperBlue, that have been trialed to overwinter reliably through USDA Zone 5.

English lavender blooms sit on spikes rising tall above a gray-green base of leaves. Both the florets and foliage are heavily scented. The plants flower mostly in pink-purple colors, but some silver-white varieties exist as well.