Sarah Browning: Lantana varieties add color, draw bees

The easy-to-grow and tough nature of lantana makes it a great plant for beginning gardeners. Plants do best in full-sun locations with well-drained soil. Once established, plants perform well under hot, dry conditions so be sure not to overwater them. Since lantana comes from the tropics and prefers warm temps, plant it outside in Nebraska after danger of frost has passed.

Lantana have very few insect or disease problems, plus deer and rabbits don't like them much so wildlife damage is rare.

Lantana hybrids fall roughly into two forms: compact or trailing. Compact, mounding plants are readily available and perfect for small spaces and containers. Trailing forms, which can spread up to three feet, are ideal to economically fill in larger areas with an impressive display of color. When purchasing your lantana, always consider the final plant size as some can get quite large.

When creating a container grouping, choose companion plants that also prefer the full sun and dry conditions loved by lantana. Pair them in containers with upright plants such as Canna, Corydalis, Dracena, grasses or millet.

To fill out the bulk of the main container space use lantana and other mounding plants, such as Angelonia, Celosia, Cleome, Coleus – sun types, Gomphrena, Pelargonium, Petunia, or Zinnias.