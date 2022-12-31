Sarah Browning: Keeping those Christmas plants growing into the new year

During the holidays, poinsettias become the decorative plant of choice for many. And many green thumbs who enjoy working with plants are eventually tempted to save a poinsettia after the holidays with the intention of getting it to re-bloom the following year. Christmas cactus plants are also a great houseplant — easy to grow and rebloom.

Growing and reblooming poinsettia and Christmas cactus is really not as difficult as many people think. Follow these tips for success with your plants.

Poinsettia care

Depending on several cultural factors, your poinsettia will do one of two things after the holidays. It will either hold onto its leaves or drop them.

If the plant holds onto its leaves, treat it like a houseplant. Make sure it’s in a sunny window with maximum sunlight.

Ideally, provide cool night temperatures of 60 to 65 degrees, so placing the plant in a cool room or next to a cool window is fine. Just keep it away from very cold drafts and furnace vents that will dry the plant out very quickly and possibly even scorch the leaves.

Keep the soil evenly moist but not soggy. About two weeks after receiving the plant, fertilize it with a complete fertilizer. Fertilize weekly after that until the plant loses its colorful bracts.

If the plant loses its leaves, place it in a cool location where it still can get some light, such as on a basement window ledge, and let the soil dry out. Do not allow it to get so dry at any time that the stems start to shrivel. If the stems start to become wrinkled, shriveled or brown, soak the soil with water then put the plant back in its resting location.

Avoid setting the plant in places where the temperature rises above 60 degrees; an average temperature of 50 to 55 degrees is best. Allow the plant to rest until spring before encouraging new foliage growth.

Bring the plant out of its resting stage in late April or early May. Cut the stems back to 3 to 5 inches from the soil. Place the plant in a bright, warm place and water whenever the soil dries out. Plants can be set outdoors when the night temperatures stay above 60 degrees.

Just remember, your plant may pick up whiteflies while it is outside – a serious pest of poinsettia and very difficult to eliminate. For this reason, it might be better to keep the plant indoors as a houseplant.

Throughout the growing season, periodically pinch or trim back the growing shoots to keep the plant compact and well-shaped.

If the plant was outdoors for summer, when night temperatures begin dipping below 55 to 60 degrees bring the plant indoors to a sunny location. Inspect the plant well before bringing it back indoors for any hitchhiking insects.

Beginning about Sept. 25, poinsettias need complete darkness every day from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. To do this, cover the plant with a cardboard box or put it into a dark closet. Be sure to bring the plant back out into sunny conditions during the day. Continue this dark treatment until the bracts begin to show color.

Christmas cactus

Place your Christmas cactus in a well-lighted location. Water it well, adding fertilizer once a week while it is blooming and allow the top inch of soil to dry out between each watering.

Some flower buds may fall off after you receive the plant. This is normal and is due to Christmas cacti sensitivity to changes in the environment. Other reasons buds are aborted include too many buds on the plant for it to support and underwatering or overwatering.

Turn the plant often so all parts of the plant receive even sunlight; this will help the plant maintain a nice shape. When the plant is done flowering, continue to care for it in a similar manner throughout late winter and spring. In the summer months when the plant is not blooming, allow the top two inches of soil to become dry between waterings.

To encourage your Christmas cactus to re-bloom, use one of the following methods.

1. Keep the plant cool at night, 50 to 55 degrees, and 65 degrees during the day throughout the months of October and November. Very cool night temperatures will initiate flower bud development. Or ...

2. During the months of October and November, place the plant in uninterrupted darkness for 12 to 14 hours daily as outlined above for poinsettia. Be sure to bring the plant out into a well-lighted location during the day. Provide temperatures of 60 degrees at night and not over 65 degrees during the day. Once the flower buds are three-eighths to a half-inch long the darkness treatment can be discontinued.

