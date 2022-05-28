Sarah Browning: Keeping it colorful into the fall

SARAH BROWNING
For the Lincoln Journal Star
Late summer and fall can be a dreary time in the landscape, with little else but coreopsis and Black-eyed Susan blooming. So it's a good idea to plan, and plant, now for color in your fall gardens.
Asters are an excellent plant to add for additional fall color. Two species of aster, which are both improvements on native wildflowers, are New England Aster and New York Aster. Both aster species are native to the United States, although much of the breeding work to develop improved varieties has been done in England and Germany.
Both New England and New York aster have 4-5-inch long leaves, the bases of the leaves clasping the stem from which they originate. New England aster has very hairy leaves, while New York aster has smooth, hairless leaves.
The small daisy-like flowers are produced in clusters and range in color from white to pink and blue. Dwarf cultivars perform well in containers or the front of a garden planting and don’t require staking. However, all of the taller selections, certainly those over 4 feet, require staking.
Locate plants in full sun to help them develop strong stems. Well-drained soil and good air circulation are important when growing asters, since powdery mildew and rust can be a problem on susceptible cultivars. Thinning out some stems by mid-summer on very dense plants helps minimize disease problems.
Nomenclature
The Aster genus has been divided and renamed in much the same way as plants in the Chrysanthemum family. So botanically, New England Aster is now known as Symphyotrichum novae-angliae and New York Aster, Symphyotrichum novi-belgii var. novi-belgii. New York Aster is also sometimes known as Michaelmas daisy, since it blooms around Sept. 29, St. Michael’s Day.
Staking and pinching
If staking is required, put your support materials in place before plants reach 6 inches in height. This will allow plants to grow up through the supports and hide them by mid-summer.
One natural-looking staking method uses bamboo stakes or strong, 1-inch diameter branches 5 to 6 feet long. Place the stakes in the ground, pounding them firmly into the soil in a circle around the plant. Use string to create a web between and around the stakes. One web close to the ground, at approximately 18 to 24 inches, and a second web at 36 to 48 inches will provide good support for the taller cultivars.
Staking can be reduced or even eliminated in many of the medium-sized cultivars, however, if plants are cut back during the summer. Cut or pinch each stem back by 4 to 6 inches once or twice from spring to early summer, but no later than June 15. A sharp pair of hedge shears makes quick work of this job.
Selection
A few New England Aster cultivars worth trying include:
• Alma Potschke has 1 to2 inch bright rose flowers on 3 to 4 foot plants.
• Fanny's Aster has blue flowers and grows to 4 feet.
• Harrington’s Pink has large salmon-pink flowers and grows 3 to 5 feet tall.
• Hella Lacy has 2-inch wide, violet-blue flowers and grows to 3 to 4 feet tall.
• September Ruby has 1-inch wide deep ruby red flowers and grows 3 to 5 feet tall.
• Wedding Lace has clean, white flowers and grows 3 to 4 feet tall.
Some dwarf New York Aster cultivars worth trying include:
• Alert has double, crimson red flowers and grows 10 to 12 inches tall.
• Heinz Richard has semi-double salmon-pink flowers and grows 12 inches tall.
• Lady-in-Blue has blue flowers in fall and grows 12 inches tall.
• Prof. Kippenburg has lavendar-blue, semi-double flowers and grows 9 to 12 inches tall.
• Snow Cushion has white flowers, produces late in the fall and grows 6 to 8 inches tall.
• Wood’s Purple has purple-blue flowers on 8 to 12 inch plants.
Many additional cultivars, dwarf and full size, are available for both New York and New England aster.
Or consider asters native to the Great Plains.
• Calico aster, S. lateriflorum var. lateriflorum, is a horizontally branched, shrub-like aster. Lady in Black is one of the most popular cultivars with dark purple foliage, featuring tiny white flowers with a rosy centers in fall. Two to 3 feet in height. It can self-seed and spread through the garden if it has full sun and good moisture but is more well-behaved in shaded locations.
• Aromatic aster, S. oblongifolium, is 1 to 3 feet in height with blue/purple flowers. Cultivars include Fanny’s Aster with blue flowers in late fall, October Skies with lavender flowers on low 2-foot plants, and Raydon’s Favorite featuring purple flowers with yellow centers on 2 to 3 foot plants.
• Sky blue Aster, S. oolentangiense var. oolentangiense, bears deep blue to violet flowers on 2 to 3 foot plants.
Highlights from the 2022 Spring Parade of Homes
1. Indy
1. Indy 3516 Anaheim Court Builder: Blake Builders. Subdivision: Anaheim Court. Price range: $350,000-$450,000 without lot. Features: luxury townhouses with 2,560 square feet of top-end finishes, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, large corner kitchen with walk-in pantry, gas fireplace, master walk-in shower, dual sink vanity, main-floor laundry, composite decking, zero entry from front door and garage.
2. Casa De Lobos
2. Casa De Lobos 8801 Buckley Creek Road Builder: Avid Builders, LLC. Subdivision: Wandering Creek. Price range: $500,000-$550,000 with lot. Features: front porch with massive pillars and stone, great room fireplace, gigantic kitchen island with cabinets on both sides, pantry, primary suite w/ double sinks, walk-in shower, walk-in closet, sizable dining area, main-level laundry, basement family room, two more bedrooms, covered back patio.
3. The Elysian Chalet
3. The Elysian Chalet 1201 S. 89th St. Builder: BCW Builders. Subdivision: White Horse. Price range: $650,000-$700,000 with lot. Features: six bedrooms, 11-foot ceilings, open plan with large kitchen island, luxurious primary bath area, oversized walk-in closet, first-floor laundry, mudroom and half bath, two more bedrooms, full bath, downstairs entertainment room, wet bar, two additional bedrooms, bath, multi-purpose room, covered patio.
4. Griffin
4. Griffin 1217 S. 93rd St. Builder: Osborn Homes, LLC. Subdivision: Hillcrest Country Club. Price range: over $650,000 without lot. Features: open-floorplan, modern design with 2,100 square feet, European-style cabinets, Andersen windows, four bedrooms, office, three bathrooms, fully tiled primary bath and custom floating vanities, built-in entertainment center, wine cellar and wet bar downstairs, large backyard entertaining space.
5. The Landan
5. The Landan 1228 S. 94th St. Builder: R & D Custom Homes. Subdivision: Hillcrest Country Club. Price range: $800,000-$850,000 without lot. Features: four-plus-one bedrooms, three main-level, one in walkout, three bathrooms,12’ vaulted ceilings, floor-to-ceiling fireplace, sunroom, 7’ quartz kitchen island, primary suite w/walk-in shower, walk-in closet connects to laundry/mudroom with garage access, basement family room, fireplace, game/exercise room, large covered patio.
6. The Barckley
6. The Barckley 9500 Hillcrest Trail Builder: True North Custom Homes, Inc. Subdivision: Hillcrest Country Club. Price range: over $1 million with lot.
Features: custom built, French country style, different ceiling heights play with senses, two-story entry and staircase, floor-to-ceiling fireplace, beamed ceiling, built-ins, private first-floor executive office space, chef’s kitchen with pantry, five bedrooms, three baths, private luxury suite, large closet.
7. Endeavour
7. Endeavour 930 N. 106th St. Builder: Highridge Builders. Subdivision: Dominion at Stevens Creek. Price range: $400,000-$450,000 without lot. Features: four-bedroom, three-bath, open plan, coffered living room ceiling, wood beams, fireplace wall, kitchen island, granite countertops, split bedroom design, retreat w/dual sinks, fully-tiled shower, pass-through closet to laundry and garage, mudroom, downstairs family room, two more bedrooms, wet bar area, covered deck.
8. Briarwood Townhome
8. Briarwood Townhome 2824 N. 86th St. Builder: Prairie Home Builders, Inc. Subdivision: Prairie Village North. Price range: $300,000-$350,000 with lot. Features: furnished two-bedroom ranch, 1,252 square feet, open plan, nine-foot ceilings, first-floor laundry and primary bedroom w/large bath, walk-in closet, kitchen galley island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, daylight basement w/additional bedroom w/walk-in closet, full bath and recreation room. www.prairiehomeslincoln.com
9. Sonoma
9. Sonoma 2839 N. 90th St. Builder: Prairie Home Builders, Inc. Subdivision: Prairie Village. Price range: $425,000-$475,000 with lot Features: three-bedroom split-ranch, cathedral ceiling in great room and kitchen, large pantry, island, first-floor laundry, coffered bedroom ceiling, walk-in tile shower, linen closet, walk-in closet, covered patio off dining room, finished basement w/one additional bedroom, full bath, recreation room.
10. Andee
10. Andee 1640 W. Beartooth Drive Builder: Bugbee Homes. Subdivision: Highland View. Price range: $400,000-$450,000 with lot. Features: 1,456 square feet on main floor, 12' vaulted living room ceilings, gas and electric fireplaces, built-in pantry, oversized island, mudroom w/bench, lockers, four bedrooms, three baths, tile shower, finished recreation room, bedroom in daylight basement, 12x12 covered deck. www.bugbeehomes.com.
11. The Range
11. The Range 5620 W. Adams St. Builder: Destiny Homes, LLC. Subdivision: Acreage. Price range: over $750,000 with lot. Features: open concept with modern and traditional design elements, four bedrooms, four baths, 3,475 finished square feet, tile work w/heated shower and bath floors, custom trim carpentry. Destiny Homes would love to build your dream home. Call Kimberly Rempel at 402-202-3754.
12. Sedona
12. Sedona 2936 W. Washington St. Builder: Hartland Homes. Subdivision: Hartland Homes Southwest. Price range: $300,000-$350,000 with lot.
Features: Craftsman-style, four bedrooms, three baths, open concept, first-floor mudroom/laundry, cathedral ceilings, breakfast bar, pantry, walk-in closets, oversized primary bedroom includes en suite, double vanity, walk-in closet, finished daylight basement, plenty of storage. We pay closing costs. www.hartlandhomes.com
13. Matthew
13. Matthew 6016 Las Verdes Lane Builder: Avid Builders, LLC. Subdivision: Southwest Village Heights. Price range: $450,000-$500,000 with lot. Features: two bedrooms up, two down, three walk-in closets, primary suite w/double sinks, walk-in tiled shower, great room w/vaulted ceiling, 9-foot ceilings throughout rest of home, 8’ island, walk-in pantry, laundry/mudroom, basement family room, covered and uncovered patios. Call Lois, 402-984-4392.
14. The Inca
14. The Inca 821 West Panorama Road Builder: Remington Homes. Subdivision: Southwest Village Heights. Price range: $242,000-$322,000 with lot. Features: open concept, two-bedroom, two-bath, ranch, 1,205 square feet, vaulted ceilings in living room, dining room and kitchen, working island, partially covered patio, maintenance-free exterior. We offer 10 different floor plan options, from two-bedroom ranch to four-bedroom two-story.
15. The Grand
15. The Grand 3030 W. Gazebo Road Builder: MK Builders, Inc. Subdivision: The Bridges. Price range: over $750,000 without lot. Features: acreage lot minutes from Lincoln, six-bedroom, seven-bath, 8,000-square-foot plan, indoor sports court, in ground swimming pool, 20’ indoor waterfall feature, floor-to-ceiling windows, designer kitchen, center island, walk-in pantry w/prep station, beverage fridge, primary suite w/walk-in quartz shower, custom closet. www.buildmk.com.
16. The Campbell
16. The Campbell 10020 S. 31st St. Builder: Legacy Homes. Subdivision: Iron Ridge, Roca. Price range: $500,000-$550,000 with lot. Features: fully furnished model, 1,917-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath ranch, main-floor laundry, stunning kitchen, gas fireplace, additional 1,499-square-foot family room in finished lower level. Visit our state-of-the-art design studio in Omaha, located off I-80 Harrison Street exit and customize your home. www.legacyhomesnebraska.com
17. Wilderness Hills Luxury Townhomes
17. Wilderness Hills Luxury Townhomes 2860 Sheila Lane Builder: Smetter Homes. Subdivision: Wilderness Hills. Price range: $350,000-$400,000 with lot. Features: two to three bedrooms, three bathrooms, granite countertops throughout, large kitchen pantry, spacious primary suite and convenient first-floor laundry, finished basement, maintenance-free natural stone and vinyl exterior, additional soundproofing between units, energy-efficient all-electric heat pump, fences allowed.
18. Alina
18. Alina 3413 Tree Line Drive Builder: Great Plains Custom Homes, LLC. Subdivision: Wilderness Hills. Price range: $900,000-$1,000,000 with lot.
Features: walkout lot, 4,000 finished square feet, five bedrooms, five bath areas, primary suite w/heated tile floor, walk-in tile shower, soaking tub, kitchen island, walk-in pantry, mudroom w/built-in lockers, two bedrooms, two bath areas, exercise room, family room w/fireplace, wet bar.
19. The Goldfinch
19. The Goldfinch 4021 Primrose Place Builder: Sampson Residential Properties. Subdivision: Grandale Villas. Price range: $500,000-$550,000 with lot. Features: zero entry, three bathrooms, flex room, coffered ceilings, gas fireplace, vast kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, informal and formal dining w/wet bar, main-floor laundry, basement recreation room, third bedroom, bath, covered patio. Homeowners Association amenities. May 2022 estimated completion.
20. The Greysen
20. The Greysen 1532 E. 12th St. Builder: 402 Customs. Subdivision: Terrace View, Hickman. Price range: $475,000-$500,000 without lot. Features: oversized windows, living room linear fireplace, large island, walk-in pantry, covered deck off dinette and primary suite w/walk-in closet, tile shower, soaker tub, walkout basement patio, bench, drop zone, two additional bedrooms, full bath, recreation room downstairs, quick lake access.
21. The Quartz
21. The Quartz 7930 Maxine Drive Builder: Richland Homes. Subdivision: The Woodlands at Yankee Hill. Price range: $450,000-$500,000 with lot. Features: natural light, engineered wood floors in entry, oversized hidden walk-in pantry, floor-to-mantel stone fireplace, drop zone, laundry room outside primary bedroom, plus three spacious bedrooms, extra-wide landing at top of stairs, rounded corners throughout, Cambria quartz kitchen countertops. www.buildrichland.net
22. The Parker III
22. The Parker III 8801 S. 81st St. Builder: Peak Design Builders. Subdivision: The Woodlands at Yankee Hill. Price range: $500,000-$550,000 with lot. Features: 1,700 square-foot open plan, abundant natural light, easy living and entertaining, luxury vinyl plank flooring in living room and kitchen, walk-in pantry, under-cabinet lighting, fireplace, primary suite w/walk-in closet and shower, open recreation room, wet bar, two bedrooms, bath downstairs. www.peakdesignbuilders.com
23. Savannah
23. Savannah 9622 Topher Blvd. Builder: Visionary Homes. Subdivision: South Lake. Price range: $700,000-$750,000 with lot. Features: main living room separates primary suite and other two bedrooms, mudroom w/custom lockers, drop zone, hidden butler pantry w/double entry, linear fireplace, main-level office, movie room, wet bar, recreation room, gas fire pit on covered back patio.
24. Zion Plan
24. Zion Plan 8031 S. 97th St. Builder: NuHAVEN Builders. Subdivision: South Lake. Price range: $525,000-$575,000 without lot. Features: five-bedroom, three-bath, 3,100 square feet, solid surface flooring, tall windows surrounding fireplace, open concept dining and kitchen, high-end stainless steel appliances, spacious main-level primary bedroom, basement w/ large recreation room, two additional bedrooms, bath, storage.
25. House No. 48
25. House No. 48 8801 Grey Hawk Court Builder: Schwinn Homes, LLC. Subdivision: Boulder Ridge. Price range: $600,000-$650,000 without lot.
Features: four-bedroom w/home office, three baths. We love to use innovative design married to highly functional products that results in real value and a unique living experience. We love building homes that not only excite your senses but nourish your well-being. www.schwinnconstruction.com.
26. Alderwood Townhome
26. Alderwood Townhome 6035 S. 87th St.
Builder
: Prairie Home Builders, Inc. Subdivision: Covenant Addition. Price range: $375,000-$425,000 with lot. Features: one-bedroom,1,150-square-foot ranch, open plan, nine-foot ceilings, large kitchen island, granite countertops, birch cabinets, covered deck off living room, first-floor laundry, mudroom, primary bedroom w/large bath, double sinks, walk-in closet, additional basement bedroom, full bath, office w/French doors, large recreation room. www.prairiehomeslincoln.com
27. Latitude 40
27. Latitude 40 9415 Duckhorn Drive Builder: Live Well Designs, LLC. Subdivision: Garden View at Vintage Heights. Price range: $370,000-$420,000 with lot. Features: high-quality row-house style, three large bedrooms, four bathrooms, three levels, open main-level layout, vinyl plank flooring throughout, granite countertops, generous appliance package, linear gas fireplace, second-story deck overlooking commons area, full-service homeowners association includes snow removal, recycling and refuse service. Gardenviewcommunities.com
28. Urban Modern
28. Urban Modern 5916 S. 94th St. Builder: Live Well Designs, LLC. Subdivision: Garden View at Vintage Heights. Price range: $400,000-$450,000 with lot. Features: 2,252 finished square feet, four bedrooms, four baths, 28’ x 14’ second-floor deck w/pergola, granite kitchen/bathroom countertops, luxury vinyl tile, bedroom/office flex space, basement bedroom, family room, full bath, third-stall garage w/front and back access, homeowners association, open acreage w/walking trails.
29. Augusta Drive Townhome
29. Augusta Drive Townhome 8873 Augusta Dr. Builder: MK Builders, Inc. Subdivision: HiMark Estates. Price range: $650,000-$700,000 with lot. Features: rear covered deck overlooks fairway, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 3,350-square-foot plan, massive walk-in pantry w/prep station, sink, center island, quartz countertops throughout, spacious primary suite w/walk-in tile shower, walk-in custom closet, homeowners association, recognized as Lincoln’s Top Custom Home Builder. www.buildmk.com
30. The Neva May
30. The Neva May 8817 Bunker Court Builder: True North Custom Homes, Inc. Subdivision: HiMark Estates. Price range: over $800,000 with lot. Features: five-bedroom, three-bath, 3,700+ square feet, top-end finishes, 12’ ceilings, 8’ x 10’ glass doors leading to deck, large wet bar w/entertaining space in basement, first-floor primary suite/guest suite. Everything about this home says luxury, and you deserve it! www.truenorthlincoln.com
Elwood Photography
31. Birch Haus
31. Birch Haus 6901 Stevens Ridge Road Builder: R & D Custom Homes. Subdivision: Hawkswood Estates. Price range: $750,000-$800,000 without lot.
Features: great room, 18-foot ceilings, extra windows capture additional light/stars, eight-foot fireplace, main level den/office, mudroom, walk-in pantry, primary suite w/walk-in tiled shower, closet/laundry area, walkout level w/two bedrooms, two baths, family and game rooms, wet bar, two workshop areas, 14’x24’ deck.
Sarah Browning is an extension educator with Nebraska Extension. To ask a question or reach her, call 402-441-7180 or write to her at sarah.browning@unl.edu or 444 Cherrycreek Road, Lincoln, NE 68528.
Make your house a home
For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now!