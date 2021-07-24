Sarah Browning: Keep your BLT safe from BER and other tomato traumas

Finally, it’s tomato harvest season! You’ve tended your plants through cool, cloudy spring conditions into summer’s heat, and they’ve done great.

Now you finally have tomatoes ripening and ready for harvest. But wait – they have cracks, yellow shoulders and white spots. What is wrong now?

It’s amazing how many problems can plague our favorite garden vegetable. Fortunately, most problems don’t make the tomatoes inedible and can be managed. Trim away the damaged tomato section, and the rest is fine to eat. Let’s take a look at some of the most common, including blossom end rot, ripening problems and fruit cracking.

Blossom end rot is a common problem of tomatoes, but is also found on peppers, eggplant, squash and watermelon. It appears as a flat, dry, sunken, brown rot that is seen on the blossom end of the fruit, opposite the stem end.

The rot is first seen as a small, water-soaked spot on the base of half-developed fruits and continues to enlarge as the fruit matures. The size of the rotted area varies but can cover up to 50% of the fruit. BER is a physiological disorder causes by a calcium deficiency in the developing fruit.