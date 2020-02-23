Sarah Browning: Irises offer 3 varieties, lots of color

Plant your bearded iris in a sunny (6 to 8 hours daily) location with well-drained soil planted with the top of the rhizomes at the soil or up to an inch below the surface of the ground.

Bearded irises do best with a low-nitrogen fertilizer, apply once in early spring and once after blooming.

In about 2 or 3 years, a decrease in blooms usually indicates that it is time to divide your plants. Be sure to divide the plant by cutting the newer parts of the rhizome free from the old section and discard the older part.

Beardless iris

Often used for naturalizing a garden or perennial border, beardless iris are an easy and beautiful addition whether in bloom or not. There are six types of beardless iris – Spuria, Siberian, Japanese, Louisiana, Pacific coast natives and species iris.

When you receive your beardless rhizome, it will be wrapped in damp paper and placed in a plastic bag. Immediately remove the rhizomes and soak the roots in water overnight. These roots do not like to dry out so keep them moist until they are planted. Beardless rhizomes like to be planted 1 inch below the soil (2 inches below for the Japanese Iris).