Sarah Browning: Humidity helps plants and humans

Selecting plants based on their need for high humidity is one way to work around this problem. Ferns (many species), Rex begonias, Prayer Plant (Maranta spp.) and Calathea spp. are just a few of the plants requiring high humidity to grow well.

Plants that tolerate low humidity well include cacti, succulents, cast iron plant (Aspidistra sp.), Chinese evergreen (Aglaonema sp.), Devil’s Ivy or money plant (Scindapsus aureus), Philodendrons and Draceanas, to name a few.

Providing extra humidity

Increasing humidity throughout your entire home can be done by installing a humidifier on your HVAC system. This may provide you benefits, too, if your home air is uncomfortably dry during winter. Or use a portable humidifier to adjust levels in individual rooms.

Another option is to place plants in bathrooms or kitchens, rooms normally more humid than the majority of the house. Avoid placing plants on or near outside doors, radiators, heat vents and ducts.

Grouping plants together can also help. As plants release water from their leaves through transpiration, they create a small pocket of slightly higher humidity. Several plants grouped together can benefit each other.