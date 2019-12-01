Sarah Browning: How you can adjust for winter wildlife

In some cases, particularly with rabbit feeding, the top of the plant may be completely detached from the trunk. This type of injury can be disastrous to a young tree. An evergreen chewed off below its lowest branch will never grow back. A deciduous tree that is chewed off will usually send forth a new shoot the next season, and a new leader may be established.

Prevention is the only way to protect trees and shrubs from rodent injury since very little can be done to salvage plants once the damage has occurred. Constructing a physical barrier around new plants is the most effective control, but it can be expensive and time consuming.

Make a cyclinder of hardware cloth, quarter-inch mesh or less in size. Bury the wire 6 inches in the soil to prevent voles from tunneling under it, and make it tall enough to stand at least two feet above the anticipated snowline so that rabbits will not jump over it.

PVC pipe or black plastic drain tile can also be slit to fit around tree trunks, and applied in the same manner as the hardware cloth.