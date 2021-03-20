Sarah Browning: Hibiscus plants offer flowery flair

Perennial hibiscus is very winter hardy, capable of surviving temps as low as minus-30 degrees.

Renowned perennial hibiscus breeders Jim, Bob and Dave Fleming did much of their work here in Lincoln. They focused on creating plants capable of surviving Nebraska’s cold climate. They also developed hybrids with unique maple-shaped leaves, purple or maroon leaf coloration and many new bicolor or streaked flower colors. Their first patented plant is still available in the garden industry today. "Kopper King" perennial hibiscus has a compact 4-foot height, coppery-red foliage and huge white flowers streaked with red. Although the Fleming brothers are gone now, their work lives on in Fleming’s Flower Fields, flemingsflowers.com.

Water and wait

Hardy hibiscus have a history of growing in wet areas such as along riverbanks and around inland lakes. They perform best with consistent watering, particularly if they have been recently transplanted. If your hibiscus is losing its lowest leaves or aborting buds, you may need to up the water! But well-established plants can be surprising drought resistant, too.

This water-tolerant characteristic makes them perfect for areas of the garden that periodically flood or as a thriller in rain gardens.