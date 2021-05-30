Sarah Browning: Helping young gardeners blossom

When planting, gently break up the root system of any plants with many circling roots. Plant them at a depth so that about a half-inch of soil covers the original root ball. When you’re finished planting, water the container thoroughly, soaking the entire soil mass completely. Let all the excess water drain away.

More houseplants die from overwatering than from any other cause, so help your young gardener learn how to water thoroughly but infrequently. Plants benefit when the soil is allowed to dry slightly between waterings. This dryness ensures oxygen penetrates to the plant's root system -- oxygen that is just as essential for good plant growth as water. Often a plant can be allowed to wilt slightly before it is watered; thus giving an indication when water is needed.

All plants, whether cactus or African violet, should be watered thoroughly at each watering. A thorough watering wets the entire soil ball in the container and leaches away excess fertilizer salts built up in the soil. Fertilizer salts can burn roots resulting in burnt or dried leaf edges and plants that wilt, even though they seem to have plenty of water.