Sarah Browning: Grow, learn and share with program

Why get involved in the Extension Master Gardener program? First, because you love gardening. Each Master Gardener has their own special area of interest; it may be a particular type of gardening or type of plant that they love to grow, whether it is roses, herbs, water plants, wildflowers, fruit trees or vegetables. Through the program, EMG interns meet other volunteers who share their love of gardening and are always happy to share their knowledge.

Do you enjoy working in your garden and talking with friends about your newest plant acquisition? Do your friends ask you for advice on their lawns, vegetables and flowers? Would you like to learn more about the art and science of horticulture? Then you should consider becoming an Extension Master Gardener. You have all the qualifications, and we hope you'll join us!

Getting started

Complete and submit an application. Two Master Gardener programs are available for residents of Lancaster county and surrounding areas.

Evening training classes: Online classes begin in January. Complete an online application at https://go.unl.edu/ne-mgapplication. Or contact Teri James, email: tjames2@unl.edu, (402) 472-8973. Program cost is $225 per person.

Weekday training classes: Online classes begin Feb. 5 and run through March 26. Complete an online application at https://go.unl.edu/mgapplication or contact Mary Jane Frogge for more information. Email: mfrogge2@unl.edu, (402) 441-7180. Program cost is $225 per person. Application deadline is Jan. 14.

Sarah Browning is an extension educator with Nebraska Extension. To ask a question or reach her, call 402-441-7180 or write to her at sarah.browning@unl.edu or 444 Cherrycreek Road, Lincoln, NE 68528.

