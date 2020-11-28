Sarah Browning: Grow and share as Master Gardener

They instill a love and appreciation in children for the natural world and teach Nebraskans of all ages how to garden or grow vegetables. And all the while creating beautiful, sustainable greenspaces through the dissemination of their knowledge.

The Extension Master Gardener program is one of the largest volunteer organizations in the country. It began in 1972 and is offered by each state's land grant university, with over 86,000 participants in 2018. That same year, EMGs reached over 8.6 million people through helplines, presentations and plant clinics, providing $140 million of value nationally to communities through their volunteer hours.

Training

In their first year, EMG interns learn about a wide range of topics including soils, fertilizers, botany, plant selection, plant diseases, insects and weed control. Forty hours of classroom instruction gives them a good foundation in general horticulture, plus basic insect and disease control knowledge. After training, EMG interns give back 40 hours of volunteer service in their community through a variety of activities.

In 2021, training will be delivered online and volunteer activities will be structured to comply with current COVID directed health measures to keep everyone safe and healthy.

Why get involved?