Sarah Browning: Gooseberries flavorful and forgiving

Plant gooseberries as early as possible in spring, as soon as the soil is workable. Even plants that are beginning to leaf out can tolerate temperatures as cold as 19 degrees, and its important to give them as much time for root development as possible before hot weather arrives. Handle the bare-root plants carefully, keeping the roots cool and moist.

Gooseberries should be planted at least 1 inch deeper than they were at the nursery. It's best if the lower canes are covered with soil, so that two or three buds are in the soil to encourage development of a larger root system.

After planting, pruning the stems back so that each has only four to six above-ground buds; this encourages growth of additional stems from the crown. Mulch plants with three or four inches of organic mulch and keep the plants well watered during the establishment year.

Fertilize gooseberries in spring, before new growth starts, with a quarter to a half pound of fertilizer per plant, depending on the plant's vigor the previous season. Choose a balanced fertilizer, such as 10-10-10, and sprinkle it around each plant, lightly working it into the soil. Composted manure is also an excellent nutrient source in place of commercial fertilizers.