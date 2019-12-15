Sarah Browning: Give the gift of citrus this year

Looking for an unusual gift plant for your gardening friend? Consider a potted citrus tree to grow as a houseplant and even produce edible fruits.

But if you're curious to try and grow a plant from an orange or lemon pip (seed) for yourself, don't do it. Although the seeds will grow, they will produce a tree too large to be grown as a houseplant. Remember, citrus are not winterhardy in Nebraska so cannot be grown outdoors year-round. Instead choose a natural dwarf or grafted plant developed for pot culture. Plants recommended below will stay a reasonable size and also begin fruit- bearing sooner than a plant grown from seed.

Meyer lemon

One of the best citrus trees to grow as a houseplant is Meyer lemon, Citrus x meyeri. Thought to be a cross between lemon and mandarin orange, it was introduced into the United States by Frank N. Meyer of the USDA, who discovered the plant growing as an ornamental potted plant in Peking, China in 1908.