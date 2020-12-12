Sarah Browning: Gifts to help the garden grow

Good tools make the work in my landscape much easier. I get the majority of my work done with just five tools, so if you have a gardener on your gift list consider one of these ideas.
Hori-hori
The tool that is absolutely indispensible to me is a Japanese gardener’s knife or hori-hori. It works better than a trowel or hand rake for digging, planting and weeding. And it’s great for dividing plants and planting bulbs.
It’s a simple tool, basically a blade and handle. One side of the blade is serrated, and I use it to cut through perennial roots when I’m dividing plants or cut away the roots of a root-bound plant. The other side of the blade is smooth.
Some garden knives have a notched tip, called a dandelion fork, which is used to pop dandelions out of the ground. However, after trying a few models myself, I prefer a knife without the notched tip. I find it gets in the way when I’m digging and gets snagged on roots, bits of mulch or other things in the ground. I prefer a knife with a solid pointed tip. For me, it’s also nice to have a knife with a brightly colored handle; then I’m less likely to accidentally throw it away in bag of garden waste. (Done that twice!)
For a great review of several soil knife models and links where you can purchase them, take a look at The Garden Tool Review by Genevieve Schmidt. http://gardentoolreview.com/hori-hori-soil-knife-review/
Hand pruners
For my birthday a few years ago, I bought myself a high-quality pair of bypass hand pruners. They are a thing of beauty with wooden handles and carbon steel blades. I guess it’s official – I’m a garden nerd! But if you have a gardener in your life, this would be a great gift. Bypass pruners are much preferred by serious gardeners because they are less damaging to plant stems than anvil-type pruners, which crush the stem as it is cut.
Check out these bypass pruner models.
• Classis Wood Handle Bypass Pruner from Earl May, https://shop.earlmay.com/products/classic-wood-handle-bypass-pruner
• Felco No. 7 Bypass Pruner, https://gardeningproductsreview.com/felco-7-bypass-pruner-review/
Long-handled loppers
Hand pruners are best for making small cuts, on stems around half-inch or less in width. Loppers should be used for medium sized branches ½ to about 1½ or 2 inches in width. (For anything larger than 1½ or 2 inches in width, you really should be using a handsaw.) Again, bypass loppers are preferred over anvil-types.
Loppers have a couple great advantages. The long arms make it easier to reach into the center of large plants, and they give you better leverage for removing larger branches. Telescoping loppers have adjustable length handles, making them flexible for a variety of pruning jobs.
My next garden purchase will be ratcheting loppers. These allow you to perform a cut using several compressions of the handles. Each time the ratcheting mechanism maintains its grip as you reposition your hands or get a better grip.
Check out this review of garden loppers - https://gardeningproductsreview.com/best-loppers-pruning/.
Shovels
I use two types of shovels in my landscape – a standard round-headed shovel and a straight-blade tile spade. The pointed tip of the round-headed shovel makes it easier to dig into hard soil or dense organic matter (which is common in my zoysia grass lawn), while the straight-bladed tile spade works best for me to edge my landscaping beds. But I’m now looking at new shovel designs to try in my landscape – the Root Assassin and HERshovel.
The head of the Root Assassin has saw-like teeth on each side, made to cut through tough roots, root mats, sod, compacted soil or rocks easier than a traditional shovel. It’s made of commercial-grade carbon steel with a turned-step for secure foot placement and two handle styles. A D-shaped grip on a 48-inch shaft or a straight handle on a long-handled 58-inch shaft. https://gardeningproductsreview.com/root-assassin-shovel-review/
Another great alternative, especially to save wear and tear on women’s arms or wrists, is the HERshovel. The head of this shovel is a standard rounded-head, but it has a shorter handle and a large D-shaped grip, which allows gardeners to use both hands at once or any grip that is most comfortable. Check it out on the Gardening Products Review website, https://gardeningproductsreview.com/hershovel-review/.
I’ll admit, even for a garden nerd like me, a shovel isn’t the best gift to find under my Christmas tree, but a gift certificate is always another good option along with a cute card for the gardener in your life -- “Digging you during the holidays and all year round.”
Sarah Browning is an extension educator with Nebraska Extension. To ask a question or reach her, call 402-441-7180 or write to her at sarah.browning@unl.edu or 444 Cherrycreek Road, Lincoln, NE 68528.
Make your house a home
For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now!