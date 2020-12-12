Sarah Browning: Gifts to help the garden grow

Good tools make the work in my landscape much easier. I get the majority of my work done with just five tools, so if you have a gardener on your gift list consider one of these ideas.

Hori-hori

The tool that is absolutely indispensible to me is a Japanese gardener’s knife or hori-hori. It works better than a trowel or hand rake for digging, planting and weeding. And it’s great for dividing plants and planting bulbs.

It’s a simple tool, basically a blade and handle. One side of the blade is serrated, and I use it to cut through perennial roots when I’m dividing plants or cut away the roots of a root-bound plant. The other side of the blade is smooth.

Some garden knives have a notched tip, called a dandelion fork, which is used to pop dandelions out of the ground. However, after trying a few models myself, I prefer a knife without the notched tip. I find it gets in the way when I’m digging and gets snagged on roots, bits of mulch or other things in the ground. I prefer a knife with a solid pointed tip. For me, it’s also nice to have a knife with a brightly colored handle; then I’m less likely to accidentally throw it away in bag of garden waste. (Done that twice!)