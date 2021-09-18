Sarah Browning: Getting to the root of the problem

Next, at the nursery ask for trees grown in grow bags, RootMaker pots, or other containers designed to minimize circling roots. Grow bags are made of fabric that traps the tip of a new root, preventing it from circling. Once the root tip stops growing, additional branching develops along the length of the root resulting in a denser, fuller root system overall. RootMaker pots are designed to air prune roots to prevent them from circling.

If you have to purchase a tree in a smooth plastic container, inspect the root ball for circling roots. If you’re not comfortable doing it yourself, ask a garden center employee to gently remove the tree from its container. Do not buy trees with a heavy mass of circling roots. If the outside of the root ball is completely matted with roots, look for another plant! A few roots growing around the outside of the root ball can be handled, but not a dense, crowded mass.

Stop it before planting

Hopefully you’ve chosen to plant a small tree, so remove the tree from its container. Here are two techniques that can be used at planting to eliminate SGR, I’ll call them the bare root and root shearing techniques.

Bare root technique: It’s best to use this technique with dormant trees, although it will work with leafed-out trees if you’re very careful to keep the roots moist at all times.