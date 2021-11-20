Sarah Browning: Getting to the root of growing carrots

Many desserts will grace our holiday tables this week, and for many carrot cake is a favorite -- although pumpkin, sweet potato and pecan pie all get more attention during Thanksgiving. Carrots make a great side dish, too, as in honey-glazed carrots, maple dill carrots or refreshing carrot cranberry salad.

Wouldn’t it be cool to grow your own carrots for next year’s Thanksgiving table? If you have never tried growing carrots in the past, give it a try next summer!

Start with good soil

To grow well-shaped root vegetables like carrots, ideally a gardener would start with a light, sandy loam soil. Unfortunately, Nebraska gardeners aren’t typically blessed with sandy loam soil, so create your own in a raised bed or grow carrots in large containers. Sandy loam soil is made up of approximately 45% to 50% sand, plus 50% or less silt soil and 7% or less clay soil.

However, carrots will grow fine in soils with higher clay content as long as the soil is well-drained, loose and not compacted. Manually loosen the soil with a spade or pitchfork before planting, making sure to remove any rocks, heavy soil clods or other debris from the planting area to prevent forked or misshapen roots. Smooth the soil to a nice workable surface.