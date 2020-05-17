Sarah Browning: Getting big productivity from small spaces

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Only have a small space for a vegetable garden this year? There are several ways to practice intensive gardening, making every inch of garden space count.

Square-foot gardening

When using this intensive gardening technique, the garden is created or divided in a series of 1 foot by 1 foot squares. Each square holds a different vegetable or herb. How many plants are placed in each square depends on 1) the vegetable cultivar chosen, and 2) how far apart they are planted.

In general, seeds or transplants are placed the same distance apart as normal in-row recommendations. But instead of using wider between-row spacing, the spacing is the same in all directions filling the square. Check the publication below “Planning a Home Vegetable Garden” for recommended plant spacing.

One of the advantages of a square-foot garden is it’s easy to maintain. Since the amount of space is limited, the time needed to maintain the garden is small, too. But you can still grow large plants, like zucchini, tomatoes or melons, in a square foot garden. Use vertical structures to save ground space and make harvesting easier.

Doublecropping