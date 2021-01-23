Sarah Browning: Get to know your evergreens

All pine trees have needles, but all needled evergreens aren't pine trees any more than all dogs are dachshunds. Telling pines, firs and spruces apart isn't any harder than distinguishing beagles, bassett hounds or bloodhounds. You just need to know how each one is distinctively different from the others.

Step One: Look at the needles. Are they arranged singly on the branch or in groups?

Pine trees

If the needles are clustered in groups, you’re looking at a pine tree. Pine needles are usually in groups of two, three or five and may be long, short or somewhere in between, but if you find needles in bundles, you have a pine tree. Here are a few more details about common pines found in Nebraska.

• Eastern white pine: Needle bundles of five, 2 to 4 inches long, soft and pliable

• Scotch pine: Needle bundles of two, 1 to 3 inches long and twisted along their length

• Austrian pine: Needle bundles of two, 3 to 5 inches long, sharp point

• Ponderosa pine: Needle bundles of three, 5 to 10 inches long, sharp point