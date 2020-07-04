Sarah Browning: Get those weeds in your crosshairs

Winter annuals

Winter annual weeds, like annual bluegrass, goosegrass, field speedwell and henbit, germinate in the fall, overwinter as a small rosette of foliage, and begin growing again in early spring. They complete their life cycle and go to seed in spring or early summer. Gardeners usually want to control these weeds in spring when they are blooming, but that’s not the best strategy. Since winter annuals are blooming by the time gardeners notice them, they usually will or have already produced seed by the time herbicides kill them. If you had these weeds in your landscape this spring, they should have disappeared by now.

Winter annual weeds are best controlled in September. Mulch and an application of pre-emergent herbicide are the best method of control for a weed-free landscape next spring. Or kill them right after they germinate by hoeing or spot-spray young plants with post emergent herbicide, such as those containing 2,4-D, quinclorac or triclopyr.

Weed identification

As you can tell, knowing exactly what weed you are trying to control and its lifecycle -- summer annual, perennial or winter annual -- is critical. If you need help identifying weeds, contact your local Nebraska Extension office, https://epd.unl.edu/, or submit pictures of your weed to the Nebraska Extension Digital Diagnostic Network, http://digitaldiagnostics.unl.edu/. Weeds experts will help with identification.

Sarah Browning is an extension educator with Nebraska Extension. To ask a question or reach her, call 402-441-7180 or write to her at sarah.browning@unl.edu or 444 Cherrycreek Road, Lincoln, NE 68528.

