Sarah Browning: Get the jump on weeds in lawn

And remember, pre-emergence products are often impossible to find by mid-summer, so buy all the products you need for this season’s weed control in spring and store them in your garage until you need them.

Early post-emergence control

If you are concerned some crabgrass has already germinated before your PRE application was made, there are options. Products containing prodiamine or pendimethalin control young, one-leaf crabgrass plants if watered in immediately following application. Another option is dithiopyr, which when applied at the full label rate, kills crabgrass seedlings before they reach the tillering stage (the stage at which a second stem appears from the main crown).

Weed control in new seedings

If you are reseeding or overseeding your lawn this spring, there are two PRE options available. Siduron, commonly sold as Tupersan, and mesotrione are both safe to apply to new seedings. These herbicides provide good control of annual grassy weeds like crabgrass and foxtail, yet are still safe on newly germinating grass seed.

Weed control and mowing