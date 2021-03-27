Sarah Browning: Get roses ready for growing season

Shrub roses do not require the hard pruning usually associated with hybrid tea roses, however some can tolerate severe pruning. How far back plants are pruned will affect plant height in summer, with plants that are more severely pruned staying shorter.

For most gardeners, it’s best to remove one-half to two-thirds of the plant’s height during early spring pruning. This removes winter-killed branch tips and allows the plant to initiate new growth on thick stems that will support summer’s growth.

Getting started

Following a sequence of steps when pruning shrub roses can make the process seem less complicated.

First, think about thinning. If your plant has been in the landscape for several years, the center may have become crowded with stems, some of which are probably thick and woody. It can be beneficial to remove a portion of those stems each year. This will encourage growth of new, vigorous stems from the plant crown and eliminates the development of many old, woody branches with poor flower production. It also increases air circulation through the plant, reducing potential for disease problems. Simply select up to one-third of the thickest stems, and prune them back as close to the crown as possible. If all the stems on your plant are fairly small and still have bright green bark, then skip this step.