Sarah Browning: Game-changer for the home orchard

Unfortunately, Cupid and Valentine are not available to home gardeners.

Fruit production

Bush forms of cherries begin producing fruit sooner than the tree forms. Fruit production begins at the third year, although there will only be a few fruits that year. Full production is achieved during the fifth year, if the plants have experienced good growing conditions. Carmine Jewel is the best producer with 20 to 30 pounds of fruit per plant once plants are well-established. Depending on the variety, harvest can be as early as late July or as late as September.

But don’t get too rosy a picture of bush cherries. Yes, they offer a high level of winter hardiness and easy harvesting, but they are still susceptible to all the common cherry insect and disease problems. Good site selection, regular care (water, mulch, pruning) and pest control will be required to produce high quality fruits.