Sarah Browning: From gladiolas to greens

This week let’s look at the National Garden Bureau’s three additional featured plants for the year -- gladiola, lilac and salad greens.

Year of gladiola

OK, for all those experienced gardeners out there, no -- gladiola isn’t a true bulb. It’s a corm, but it is included in this category as a bulb-like plant. Gladiolus seem as American as apple pie, but they actually are native to Africa and arid countries around the Mediterranean. However, today’s glads are far showier than the wild types.

Glads are not winter hardy in Nebraska, so must be dug up in fall and replanted each spring. But the corms are easy to overwinter from year to year. In fall, dig up the corms and cut off all but an inch or so of the stem and leaves. Let the corms dry for 1 to 2 weeks in a warm place with good air circulation. Then store cool and dry at about 50 degrees.

A full sun location with well-drained soil is a great location to grow glads. To extend the bloom time, don’t plant all the corms at once. Plant the first batch in spring after all danger of frost has passed. Plant additional corms every week or two until early summer (about 90 days before the first fall frost).