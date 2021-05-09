Sarah Browning: Flower winners offer colorful pop

All-America Selections has announced three flower award winners – Profusion Red Yellow Bicolor zinnia, Kelos Candela Pink celosia and Sweet Daisy Birdy shasta daisy. To see pictures of these and other great plants visit the All-America Selection website, www.all-americaselections.org.

Zinnia Profusion Red Yellow Bicolor: This is the newest entry in the popular Profusion series, which features very tough plants tolerating heat, wind and dry conditions well and offering great flower production. Each new wave of flowers is produced outside the older flowers, minimizing the need for deadheading. The truly unique feature of this new cultivar is the bicolor flowers, yellow petals with a red center ring, which fade as the flowers age, morphing into beautiful shades of apricot, salmon and dusty rose. Plants bloom from late spring through fall, with each flower measuring about 2½ inches across.

Judges commented, “Started as an exceptional red and yellow bicolor, with very good garden performance and plant habit. It would have received my approval as a winner, but then the faded blooms turned rosy, and it knocked my socks off (well sandals because it was too hot for socks)! Thank you for being a bright spot in 2020.”