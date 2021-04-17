Sarah Browning: Fighting disease in the home orchard

• Remove and discard any remaining mummies from last year, both on the tree branches or beneath the trees.

• Remove mummies as they appear during the growing season.

• After harvest, immediately cool and refrigerate fruits, or process fruits, to prevent fungal infection from advancing to fruit rot.

If you choose to use fungicides for preventive control, the first brown rot application should be made when 25% of flowers are open, followed by two additional applications - -10 days after shuck fall (shuck fall occurs when papery coverings over the expanding young fruits have split open and fallen from a majority of fruits) and a final application 10 days later. Applications to prevent the fruit rot disease stage should begin one month before harvest and continue on a 7- to 10-day intervals until harvest is complete. Recommended fungicides include captan, myclobutanil, thiophanate-methyl and propiconazole.

Cherry leaf spot

More severe on sour cherries than sweet cherries, this fungus overwinters on fallen cherry leaves and in the spring produces large numbers of spores on these old leaves. Spores are moved by air currents and rain. In the presence of spring moisture, spores initiate new infections on young leaves.