Sarah Browning: Fighting beetles without chemicals

Trap cropping

This control method uses the insects’ preference for certain cucurbit species over others, pulling them away from your desirable cucurbits, allowing you to kill them. Research conducted by Jaime Pinero, vegetable specialist at Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri, indicated Blue Hubbard squash is a very attractive plant to both cucumber beetles and squash bugs, making it an excellent trap crop.

The key to this technique is starting Blue Hubbard transplants in the house two weeks before you plan to start your cucurbit crops in the garden. Cucurbits are usually direct seeded in the garden, not purchased as transplants from a garden center.

When planting your cucurbit seeds outside, put the Blue Hubbard plants around the edge of the garden or in the corners. Pinero’s research for small commercial growers showed only six to eight Blue Hubbard plants were needed for successful insect protection of 100 or so cucurbit plants. So a small home planting may only need two or three trap plants.