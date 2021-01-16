Sarah Browning: Fertilizing houseplants takes know-how

High levels of soil salts damage roots directly, and because it is weakened, the plant becomes more susceptible to attack from insects and diseases. One of the most common problems associated with high salt levels is root rot.

Managing excess fertilizer salts

Repotting with new soil is one way to eliminate excess salt in the soil.

Another method is periodic leaching with a large amount of water to flush excess salt out of the soil. As a standard practice, houseplants should be leached every 4 to 6 months. The amount of water needed is twice the volume of the pot. For example, a 6-inch pot holds about 5 cups of water, so 10 cups would be used to leach the pot. If a layer of salts has formed on the soil surface, remove the crust before beginning to leach, but there's no need to remove more than a quarter-inch of soil.