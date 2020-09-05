Sarah Browning: Fall watering key to tree health

Monitor the moisture in the root ball daily, and water as needed so it doesn’t dry out. The best way to do this is by sticking your finger into the soil of the root ball to feel for moisture level. When watering, be sure to moisten the area outside the root ball too, this encourages root growth into surrounding soil.

A watering basin 2 to 3 inches deep and 3 to 4 feet in diameter, created around the base of young trees will hold water until it can percolate into the soil.

Final tips

Here are a few final things to keep in mind to make your landscape plants as healthy as possible this fall.

Don't fertilize now. Trees and shrubs need to become hardened off before going into winter. The succulent, new growth that results from fertilization is much more susceptible to winter burn.