 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sarah Browning: Fall is perfect time to get composting
View Comments
editor's pick topical
NEBRASKA HORTICULTURE

Sarah Browning: Fall is perfect time to get composting

{{featured_button_text}}

Leaves are falling and gardeners will soon have an abundance of organic matter. Why not put these materials to good use this fall and start a home compost pile? Composting is easier than you think, and the finished compost is an excellent soil amendment to improve the growth and health of your garden or landscape plants.

Here are six quick answers to common composting questions to help you get your compost pile off to a good start.

My compost doesn’t break down. What am I doing wrong? Your materials are probably too dry. Microorganisms in the compost pile require nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, oxygen and water to live, grow and reproduce, transforming your garden waste into compost. Nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium are supplied through the materials you add to the pile.

Water should be added to the pile during construction and each time it is turned. Ideally the pile is moist but not soggy, releasing one or two drops of water when a handful of compost materials are squeezed. Since we haven’t received any rain lately, add water to existing compost piles to keep the microorganisms happily working away.

Compost piles also need turning every two or three weeks to maintain a good oxygen supply and ensure the fastest decomposition.

Sarah Browning: Bringing floral color into winter

Can coffee grounds be composted? Yes, coffee grounds are a high nitrogen material, with a 20 to 1 carbon to nitrogen ratio. Some gardeners think coffee grounds will make their compost and soil too acidic, but this is not true.

The pH of decomposing coffee grounds is not constant and can range from slightly acidic to mildly alkaline. However, ideally your compost pile should not consist of more than 20% coffee grounds. Having a diverse group of materials as a food source for decomposing microorganisms is a better strategy.

Can eggshells be composted? Yes, eggshells will break down in the compost pile, but they do not contribute either large amounts of nitrogen or carbon to the finished compost. Eggshells are primarily made of calcium. Typically Nebraska soils already have good levels of calcium, but adding your eggshells to the compost pile is still fine.

Some gardeners may be concerned about the possibility of salmonella bacteria contaminating their compost pile or garden from eggshells. Hot composting, where the materials in the pile reach 140-160 F degrees, will kill salmonella bacteria.

Sarah Browning: American bittersweet brightens fall

Can I put wood ashes in my compost pile? Wood ash is approximately 25% calcium carbonate, a common liming product, which is highly soluble in water. This means adding large amounts of wood ash can quickly raise the pH balance of your compost pile out of the optimum range and cause a decline in microbial activity. Use wood ash sparingly in the compost pile, particularly since most soils in eastern Nebraska already have a higher pH level. Compost microorganisms function best in a neutral to acidic soil pH range of 5.5 to 8.

Are compost additives, inoculants or activators a good idea? Compost additives are made up of dormant soil microorganisms, but although microorganisms are essential for breaking down your organic materials you don’t need to buy them. There are high populations of microorganisms in native soil and finished compost, as well as on food scraps, tree leaves, grass clippings, etc. There’s no need for you to purchase them.

When using the layering technique of building a compost pile, a 1-inch layer of soil or finished compost is mixed with layers of high carbon and high nitrogen materials. This provides all the microorganisms a compost pile needs for materials to break down well. For more specifics on creating a compost pile using the layering technique, refer to Garden Compost, Nebraska Extension, https://go.unl.edu/gardencompost

Ask UNL's Food Doc: Why are these oranges not so orange?

How can you tell when the compost is finished? Finished compost is dark brown, crumbly and earthy-smelling. There will not be any recognizable pieces of the original materials and the pile will not heat up any longer when remixed.

GRO Big Red Compost Program

Earlier this fall Extension Educator Kelly Feehan presented a program on composting as part of the Extension’s GRO Big Red virtual program series. She discusses starting and managing a compost pile, and how to use the compost in your garden. View the program recording at https://go.unl.edu/grobigredcompost.

Sarah Browning: Popcorn goes from garden to snack

Photos: Fall's fabulous show in Nebraska

Sarah Browning is an extension educator with Nebraska Extension. To ask a question or reach her, call 402-441-7180 or write to her at sarah.browning@unl.edu or 444 Cherrycreek Road, Lincoln, NE 68528.

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sprout new ideas

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
10 hanging plants for creating an indoor jungle
Home & Garden

10 hanging plants for creating an indoor jungle

A longtime bohemian standard during the 1970s, hanging houseplants have returned in a big way as demand for plants has skyrocketed in the pandemic and Instagram influencers create indoor jungles. Plant parents love to dote on their houseplants, especially now that everyone is hunkering down at home, but are all indoor plants well suited to hanging?

Install closet cedar lining
Home & Garden

Install closet cedar lining

  • Updated

There’s something comforting about opening a closet door and inhaling the pleasant aroma of cedar consuming the air. That’s reason enough to install a cedar lining on the walls, not to mention its ability to repel insects from damaging clothes stored inside. The cedar wall cladding protects against moths because the oil in the material deters insects, making it an upgrade that provides a safer storage area than one with ordinary wallboard.

+2
Condo owner considers refinancing but struggles to find a lender
Home & Garden

Condo owner considers refinancing but struggles to find a lender

  • Updated

Q: Is it possible for you to refer me to a mortgage lender? I’m a single woman who would like to refinance the condominium I’ve lived in for the past 15 years. I have excellent credit. My monthly income seems to be a little shy of what lenders are looking for, by about $200 per month. My mortgage payment history is excellent.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 5 Items That Could Hurt a Home Sale

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News