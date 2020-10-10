Sarah Browning: Fall is perfect time to get composting

Leaves are falling and gardeners will soon have an abundance of organic matter. Why not put these materials to good use this fall and start a home compost pile? Composting is easier than you think, and the finished compost is an excellent soil amendment to improve the growth and health of your garden or landscape plants.

Here are six quick answers to common composting questions to help you get your compost pile off to a good start.

My compost doesn’t break down. What am I doing wrong? Your materials are probably too dry. Microorganisms in the compost pile require nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, oxygen and water to live, grow and reproduce, transforming your garden waste into compost. Nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium are supplied through the materials you add to the pile.

Water should be added to the pile during construction and each time it is turned. Ideally the pile is moist but not soggy, releasing one or two drops of water when a handful of compost materials are squeezed. Since we haven’t received any rain lately, add water to existing compost piles to keep the microorganisms happily working away.

Compost piles also need turning every two or three weeks to maintain a good oxygen supply and ensure the fastest decomposition.