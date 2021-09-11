Sarah Browning: Fall is best time to plant new trees

Stem-girdling roots

What is a stem-girdling root? Roots grow together, or graft themselves, when one root grows up against another root, if 1) the roots are both from the same tree, or 2) from two separate trees of the same species. But, if a root grows up against or around the tree's trunk, the trunk and the root do not grow together. In this situation the root begins to compress or constrict the trunk where they touch.

How do tree production methods contribute to stem-girdling roots? Most trees, whether grown from seed or cuttings, are started in pots. Roots of young trees grow quickly, and if they stay too long in a small pot it's a recipe for trouble.

When a root touches the side of a smooth plastic pot, it turns aside and begins to circle around the outside of the rootball. Often trees are "bumped up" from smaller pots to larger ones several times during their early years, and you have to investigate very closely to find stem-girdling roots that developed when trees were young.

Believe it or not, for this reason pot technology is a major concern for tree growers with the goal of eliminating the problems caused by stem-girdling roots.

Planting depth