Sarah Browning: Fall a key time for lawns, trees, gardens

To determine whether the product you are buying contains quick or slow release nitrogen, check the active ingredient statement on the front of the bag.

· Water soluble nitrogen sources: urea, ammonium sulfate, ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate, calcium nitrate, monoammonium phosphate, diammonium phosphate

· Slow release nitrogen sources: sulfur-coated urea, urea formaldehyde, IBDU, polymer coated fertilizer, Milorganite

Perennial weed control

September is the best time of year to control tough perennial weeds in the landscape. At this time of year, they begin moving carbohydrates from the leaves down to the roots for winter storage.

When herbicides are applied in September, they are transported to weed roots along with the carbohydrates, killing the entire plant instead of just the leaves. And even if the chemical doesn't completely kill the weed, the plant goes into winter in a weakened condition and is much more susceptible to winter kill. Finally, the potential for 2, 4-D and dicamba herbicide drift damage to non-target species is lessened in fall.

Winter annual weed control