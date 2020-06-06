Sarah Browning: Espalier makes most of limited space

Espaliered plants are beautiful against blank walls or fences where their unique form softens the wall. They are a much more interesting and unusual alternative to a typical shrub grouping. Espaliered plants are also a great alternative in tight, confined areas where wide spreading shrubs or trees won’t work.

Since espalier fruit trees grow in a smaller space, it allows the gardener to experiment with more cultivars and improve flower pollination. Fruit trees trained as espalier make disease and insect control easier. Pruning improves air circulation around the foliage reducing disease problems. And since trees are pruned to a manageable size, pesticide applications and harvesting are easier too.

If you’re having trouble envisioning an espaliered plant, think of grape vines. The training systems used by commercial grape growers are a form of espalier. For grapes, a commonly used trellis system has three or more wire “arms,” or cordons, along which the vines are trained.

But the form and decorative nature of an espalier training system is only limited by your imagination. Some common training patterns include plants with multiple levels of horizontal arms called tiers; a fan, candelabra, or chevron shape; or the more intricate basket weave or diamond patterns.

Choosing plant material