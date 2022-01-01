Sarah Browning: Dreaming of spring's flower garden

Firefly Sunshine plants have a compact upright growth habit. In the CSU trials, flower stems did not lodge (fall over), even under continued overhead irrigation. The flowers are bright yellow, which contrasts well against dark green foliage. It was also noted during the trials that plants did not spread themselves around the garden as other yarrows are prone to do.

Plant in full sun with average garden soil. Avoid very rich soil. Plants reach a height of 28 to 30 inches, with a spread of 24 to 28 inches.

Once the initial flush of flowers has faded, cut plants back by half and allow them to regrow for another round of color. Available from Proven Winners, provenwinners.com.

'Best of' annuals

Several annual selections were chosen with great characteristics worthy of consideration. Nurseries offering these plants are listed if this information was available. If no nursery is listed, the plants may not be available for the 2022 growing season, but check with your local nursery for more information.