Sarah Browning: Don't make wood pile cozy for critters

Now is the time to get firewood ready for winter use. But the big woodpile that gives you such a feeling of snug security going into winter may also shelter rodents and insects and may even provide them an opportunity to spend the cold season under your roof.

Prevent rodent problems

Where and how you stack the wood is the key. Mice and rats will readily take shelter in firewood if conditions are right. Locating the bulk of your firewood at least 30 feet from your home reduces the potential for rodents to become a problem in and around you house.

If the wood is stacked right next to the house, however, it enables them to search in perfect safety for an opening through which they can squeeze into your house.

It doesn’t have to be a very big opening – a mouse can squeeze through a hole a quarter inch in diameter, and a rat needs only a half-inch hole. Both rats and mice can climb any surface rough enough to give them a toehold, so openings need not be at or below ground level to give them entrance.

Provide rodents with a sheltered woodpile right next to the house, and they’ll be able to take as much time as necessary to find an entryway.