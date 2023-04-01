After waiting all winter for a new growing season to start, when spring finally does arrive it seems to hit us hard and fast. Then before we know it, spring is gone, and we’re in the middle of summer.
There are many tasks to accomplish in the spring landscape. To help you develop a plan and not get behind or miss your window of opportunity, here’s a quick rundown of common landscape projects listed in order of attack.
Shade, fruit tree pruning
Complete pruning before flower buds open. Wounds close fastest when pruning is done right before new growth begins, and disease spread is limited. Pruning after blooming and growth has begun can be done, but use extra care to avoid spreading diseases like fireblight and other common fruit diseases. Do not use wound dressings.
Pruning Fruit Trees, https://go.unl.edu/fruitpruning
People are also reading…
Aeration
Lawn aeration is the best way to alleviate soil compaction, improve soil texture, reduce thatch and prepare for overseeding. Aerification can begin once the lawn is actively growing, often as early as late March through late May for Kentucky bluegrass or tall fescue lawns. Depending on the quality of your soil, aerification once a year in spring or twice a year in spring and fall can be very beneficial.
Getting Your Lawn Ready for Summer – Aeration, https://communityenvironment.unl.edu/aeration
Lawn seeding
How does your lawn look this spring? If it’s thin after last fall’s drought, some overseeding may be needed. Seeding can begin in mid to late April, through May 15. Provide good seed-soil contact through aerification. If seeding can’t be done before May 15, then wait until fall to overseed.
Careful selection of a pre-emergent herbicide is necessary for your seeding to be successful. Mesotrione and siduron (Tupersan) are the only pre-emergent chemicals that can be used on lawns while seeding. Both kill germinating crabgrass and foxtail but will not kill germinating Kentucky bluegrass or tall fescue seeds.
Mesotrione is the active ingredient in Scott’s Turf Builder Triple Action Built for Seeding and is one of the most common homeowner products in stores for new seedings. If any other pre-emergent was used – including prodiamine, benefin, balan, dithiopyr – germinating grass seeds will be killed along with weed seeds.
Establishing Lawns From Seed, http://go.unl.edu/lawnseeding
Vegetables and ornamentals
Many gardeners are anxious to start planting their vegetable gardens, but planting too early is not a good idea. Using specific planting dates, such as planting potatoes on Good Friday, is also not the best practice due to the variable temperatures we experience in any given Nebraska spring. Measuring and planting based on soil temperatures is a better practice.
To view current soil temperatures, visit Crop Watch, https://cropwatch.unl.edu/soiltemperature. Review the publication below for ideal soil temperatures for germination of each vegetable type.
Vegetable Seed Storage and Germination Requirements, https://go.unl.edu/germination
Weed control
Crabgrass seed, a summer annual, begins germination when soil temperatures reach 55 degrees at a 2- to 4-inch depth for several consecutive days. In most years, this typically does not occur until early May in Lincoln. In years when crabgrass germination does occur early, young seedlings are often killed by normal spring freezes. The targeted window to apply pre-emergence herbicides for crabgrass in eastern Nebraska is April 20 to May 5.
Lawn care companies with many properties to maintain often begin applications earlier using products with a very long residual. Homeowners who have the flexibility to apply pre-emergent at a specific time should wait to make their application and get the longest residual control from their product.
Sodding
If resodding damaged lawn areas is the preferred option, sod can be installed anytime it’s available at the garden center and your soil is not frozen. However, sod may not be available until May. Before sodding, remove the dead grass, regrading the area if necessary, so the new sod can be laid on bare soil.
Establishing Lawns from Sod, https://go.unl.edu/lawn-sod
Pruning spring-flowering shrubs
Early flowering shrubs – such as forsythia, lilac, mockorange and weigelia – should be pruned right after they finish blooming. Spring blooming shrubs bloom on the previous year’s wood. Pruning during winter or early spring removes blooming wood and will reduce or prevent blooming this season.
White grub control
“When should I apply control for white grubs?” This a common spring question for many home lawn managers. It’s still too early for this application yet, the ideal time is mid to late June. Stay tuned for more information on grub control in a few weeks.
Hopefully these tips will help developing a manageable spring to-do list easier and get your landscape off to a good start this year. Happy spring!
Newly listed homes for sale in the Southeast Nebraska area
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $185,000
OPEN HOUSE 3/23 6-7pm. PRE-INSPECTED! A recently updated, large 3+2 bedroom, 2 bath ranch townhome in Arnold Heights. with the large garage and huge lot, this one doesn't feel like a townhome at all. 3 bedrooms on the main floor with a full bath, kitchen, informal dining and a spacious living room. The living room has new Pella french doors leading to the completely fenced in backyard. Recent updates on the main level includes fresh paint throughout, new flooring in kitchen and dining areas, updated modern light fixtures, and a new Pella front door. In the basement you'll find a family room (needs flooring), office, large laundry-utility room, a bonus room! Out front is a extra parking pad.
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $429,900
Look No further as this corner lot Ranch Home located in Charleston Heights has so much to offer inside and out. The Terraced River rock landscaping gives instant curb appeal, has underground sprinklers with added rain detection feature, front & back covered Patio/Porch and vinyl privacy fenced yard with a barndoor gate. The main floor offers an open concept floor plan, beautiful kitchen featuring mahogany cabinets, stainless steel appliances and luxury solid surface countertops. Convenient main floor Laundry and Primary suite with walk-in closet, full bath as well as 2 additional bedrooms. Downstairs you will find a fully finished basement, massive rec room with wet bar, huge utility/storage room and the 4th bedroom. The additional egress window would allow for a 5th bedroom if desired. Come tour today, this could be the house you want to call home!
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $184,900
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, MARCH 26TH 3-4:30PM!!! Great first home or investment property! Large living room, newly updated kitchen with new appliances, two bedrooms and full bath on the main floor. New flooring upstairs and updates to the bathroom also. Basement has legal bedroom with egress, full bath, small kitchenette area and great storage area. Good size yard features location for off street parking and mature landscaping. Call to scheduled your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $729,999
Cozy cul-de-sac... 1st Fl: Gorgeous foyer, grand stairwell to the 2nd level. French doors to your home office. Laundry room w/ cabinets, large sink & located next to the 3 stall garage. A formal living room, & formal dining room which wraps around into the open concept kitchen. Kitchen overlooks the informal dining space, massive family room & grand fireplace. Large deck awaiting memories to be made most of the year. Enjoy the backyard oasis, filled with trees, beautiful landscaping, bike trail, breezes & birds singing. Half bath. 2nd Fl: 4 large bedrooms with ample closet space. Each room has a restroom attached which makes the morning rush much more manageable! Primary suite features a jacuzzi tub with a view of the backyard beauty. Bsmt: Home Library? Yes please! This room could be a large non-conforming bedroom, an additional home office or business, or indeed the family library. Enjoy Enjoy the built in bookshelves stretching the length of the room. Large fam room & bar.
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $479,917
Complete and ready to move in! Don't miss out on this Buhr Homes walkout ranch located in Southwest Village Heights! This California Ranch features a split plan with a private primary suite & 2 additional bedrooms located on the opposite side of the main level. A functional kitchen with large island opens to the great room with hardwood floors & 11' ceilings. The spacious primary features dual vanity w/ linen cabinet, tiled walk-in shower & walk-in closet. Main floor laundry room/mud room provides access out to a 3 stall garage. The fully finished basement includes a rec room, full bath, and two additional conforming bedrooms. A 12 x 14 covered deck leads down to an extended patio - perfect for enjoying time outdoors or entertaining.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickman - $379,900
Looking for convenience, space and a beautiful area? This near new home is zero-entry. All doors are 36" except for garage side door. This slab home is ready to go with 3 bedrooms, 2 Bath areas and a 3-stall garage. This home has about everything you need! You will find it has an open floor plan with a large Master Bedroom Suite including a Master Bath with roll in shower, a walk-in closet and heated floors, yes, heated floors! The kitchen and bath vanities have beautiful granite counter tops. The kitchen has a nice sized pantry and note the large island. The barn doors to the two bedrooms add a quaintness you will love. The laundry room has cabinets and built in cubbies. The garage is fully insulated, heated, has a ceiling fan, faucet and laundry sink. It's a mechanics dream. Walk out of your living area onto a covered patio and fully fenced yard. Still wanting more? You will love the added savings of the solar panels! Call today for your private showing.
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $169,500
Mark Allgood, M: 402-490-7326, mark.allgood@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/mark.allgood - So much potential and lots of older home charm. Covered front porch with newer flooring. Wood floors in Living room, Dining room and bedrooms. Large 3/4 bath. Main floor laundry. Spacious kitchen. Three seasons room in back of home. Detached one car garage with storage shed built in to the front of the garage. Vinyl siding and newer roof.
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $329,900
Introducing "The Latitude". Welcome to Garden View at Vintage Heights. The Latitude Model will impress you immediately as you walk through the front door. This high quality row house style home features 3 large bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, an open floor plan with plenty of space, all expertly situated on all 3 levels. The main level is complete with beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout, upgraded cabinetry with granite counter tops. Complete stainless steel appliance package and linear gas fireplace. All 3 bedrooms have their own walk in closets and access to their own bathroom. Two stall rear attached garage and second story deck with south exposure backing to commons area. Easy access to community garden space, pickle ball courts, and paved walking path. Full service HOA, no need for a mower or snow blower. Home is situated on the perfect spot within Garden View at Vintage Heights.
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $309,900
Come on into this beautiful 1.5 story home in South Lincoln and don't forget to bring your car mechanic friends to enjoy the garage! This property is close to shopping, dining and entertainment near the Edgewood Shopping Center. This home sits on a large corner lot where it's first floor features a family room with wood burning fireplace, kitchen with informal dining area, family room, half-bath, laundry area and 4-stall tandem heated garage built for the car mechanic in mind! The home's second floor features 3 bedrooms including the large primary bedroom with reading nook and primary bath, large 2nd bedroom and a full bathroom. This one won't last long, so call today to schedule a showing!
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $489,000
WHY WAIT TO BUILD WHEN YOU CAN MOVE IN NOW! Built in 2022, this stunning modern home is sure to knock your socks off! With 5 large bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a daylight basement, and a surprise bonus room you’ll have all the space you need to spread out. The kitchen features a high-end KitchenAid appliance package with a double oven, 3-tier dishwasher, convection microwave, and dual-cooling refrigerator. Don’t forget the customized under-cabinet Rev-A-Shelf system that makes cooking and meal prep on the adjacent large center island a dream. The pantry offers extra storage with additional counter and cabinet space. The laundry room makes washing and drying a breeze with top-of-the-line Electrolux machines. Breathe easy as landscaping, sod, and fencing have all been done for you for move-in ready living. Indulge in breathtaking views of the gorgeous Nebraska sunsets as you unwind on the covered deck, ensuring a perfect ending to a long day. Come make this dazzling home yours today!
Sarah Browning is an extension educator with Nebraska Extension. To ask a question or reach her, call 402-441-7180 or write to her at sarah.browning@unl.edu or 444 Cherrycreek Road, Lincoln, NE 68528. Learn more about Nebraska Extension at Extension.unl.edu.