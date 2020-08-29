Sarah Browning: Dividing (perennials) and conquering

Replant the new divisions as soon as possible. If you can't replant right away, then "plant" the divisions in pots or containers. Keep the plants in a cool, shaded place and keep their roots moist until they can be replanted.

Dig your holes big enough to accommodate the entire root ball without bending roots or stuffing them into a small planting hole. If the divisions have been washed so they are now bare root, then create a mound in the center of the planting hole.

Place the crown at the top of the mound and drape the roots down the sides. Back fill the planting hole so the crown is at ground level. If the divisions still have soil around the roots, then place the entire division in the hole so the crown is even with ground level.

Soak plants deeply right after replanting and again two to three days later, especially if conditions are hot, windy or dry. Since a large portion of the root system has been removed during digging, special care should be taken to provide water until the plants begin to re-establish in the garden. This means at least a six- to eight-week period of weekly deep soaking when the garden doesn't get at least one inch of rain each week.