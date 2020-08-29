 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sarah Browning: Dividing (perennials) and conquering
View Comments
editor's pick topical
NEBRASKA HORTICULTURE

Sarah Browning: Dividing (perennials) and conquering

{{featured_button_text}}
sedum

Perennials, like this sedum, needing division often develop a dead spot in the middle.

 NEBRASKA EXTENSION BACKYARD FARMER

Most perennial plants need periodic division to maintain their vigor and achieve maximum flower production. This may need to be done annually with very vigorous plants but is usually only necessary every three to four years. Some perennials, such as Baby's Breath (Gypsophila paniculata), should never be divided.

When to divide

The time of year when perennials are divided is a major factor in success or failure. Plants that bloom from mid-summer to fall, like chrysanthemum, aster or purple coneflower, are best divided in the early spring before much new growth has begun.

Perennials that bloom in the spring or early summer, such as peony, geum or creeping phlox, should be divided in the fall or after the foliage dies. The exceptions to this rule of thumb are iris and daylilies, which should be divided immediately after flowering.

Sarah Browning: Gooseberries flavorful and forgiving

Perennials, especially ornamental grasses, usually develop a dead section in the center of the crown. As crown sections age, they become less active,  producing fewer shoots for foliage growth. New growth is produced around the edges of this inactive, center section. When that happens, it’s a good indicator your plant needs to be divided.

For more specifics on when to divide many perennial plants, refer to the publication below.

How to divide

To divide a perennial, first remove the plant from the soil by digging around and under the entire plant and lifting it carefully from the soil. Avoid damaging the roots as much as possible and dig up as big of a root mass as possible.

It can be helpful to remove soil around the roots by hand or with a gentle stream of water from a hose. This makes it easier to see the roots and crown, and remove old sections, but it’s not absolutely essential.

Divisions are usually taken from the outer perimeter of the plants; this area has younger, more vigorous growth. The root mass can be divided by carefully breaking it apart by hand or by cutting with a heavy sharp knife. As you work with the root mass, remove and discard any old or diseased root sections.

Sarah Browning: Serviceberries add to any landscape

Cut back the top of the plant (stems, shoots and leaves) to about six inches. Divide the plant in such a way that each new division has three to five "eyes," or buds to produce new shoots. The bigger each division, the quicker they will recover and begin producing flowers again.

Replanting

If necessary, now is a good time to amend your garden soil by adding compost or other organic material to improve drainage and structure before replanting. Spade or till 2 to 4 inches of compost into the soil, at a depth of 4 to 8 inches. The composting publication below provides additional information.

Replant the new divisions as soon as possible. If you can't replant right away, then "plant" the divisions in pots or containers. Keep the plants in a cool, shaded place and keep their roots moist until they can be replanted.

Dig your holes big enough to accommodate the entire root ball without bending roots or stuffing them into a small planting hole. If the divisions have been washed so they are now bare root, then create a mound in the center of the planting hole.

Sarah Browning: Brambles tasty and grow well locally

Place the crown at the top of the mound and drape the roots down the sides. Back fill the planting hole so the crown is at ground level. If the divisions still have soil around the roots, then place the entire division in the hole so the crown is even with ground level.

Soak plants deeply right after replanting and again two to three days later, especially if conditions are hot, windy or dry. Since a large portion of the root system has been removed during digging, special care should be taken to provide water until the plants begin to re-establish in the garden. This means at least a six- to eight-week period of weekly deep soaking when the garden doesn't get at least one inch of rain each week.

Mulch applied around perennials helps conserve soil moisture, suppress weeds and improves soil structure as it breaks down. Apply approximately 2 inches of coarse mulch around the perennials, being careful not to apply too much around the crown of the plant. Excess mulch around the crown may hold moisture in and result in increased disease problems.

Sarah Browning: Fall a key time for lawns, trees, gardens

More information

Dividing Iris and Peonies, Backyard Farmer, https://youtu.be/Jrw5bNKExe4

When to Divide Perennials, Iowa State Research and Extension, https://store.extension.iastate.edu/Product/rg319-pdf

Garden Compost, https://extensionpublications.unl.edu/assets/pdf/g2222.pdf

Sarah Browning is an extension educator with Nebraska Extension. To ask a question or reach her, call 402-441-7180 or write to her at sarah.browning@unl.edu or 444 Cherrycreek Road, Lincoln, NE 68528.

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sprout new ideas

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Install a ductless heat pump
Home & Garden

Install a ductless heat pump

  • Updated

A ductless heat pump, also called a DHP and a mini-split heat pump, has two main components: an outdoor compressor/condenser and an indoor air-handling unit that controls the temperature. The unit is similar to a standard air-source heat pump that can add air conditioning to a house with electric baseboard or wall-mounted heaters. The system is ductless and often used for zoning or heating and cooling only certain spaces.

7 ways to boost natural light and make your home look brighter
Home & Garden

7 ways to boost natural light and make your home look brighter

  • Updated

There are a few things a home simply can’t have too much of: space, storage and sunlight. And while you can’t increase the square footage of your home without taking on a major renovation, there are some easy decorating and cleaning tricks that can make your home look brighter. Incorporating some strategically placed mirrors, choosing the best wall paint and finding the right window treatments ...

+2
Homeowner seeks advice for dealing with failed septic system
Home & Garden

Homeowner seeks advice for dealing with failed septic system

  • Updated

Q: We found out a couple of months ago that the leach field of our septic system has failed. The field is on our neighbor’s property. It was our neighbor who turned us in to the local code enforcer. A little history: We bought the house from a contractor who was selling the house. He denied knowing anything about the septic system. We found out that both properties were owned by the same ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Financial Myths That Can Cost You When Home Buying

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News