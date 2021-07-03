Sarah Browning: Delphiniums bring pop of color

There is no other flower that creates the feeling of an English or cottage garden, more than delphiniums. Delphiniums are majestic plants, with their long, colorful flower spikes making spectacular additions to a perennial garden.

The name delphinium is derived from the Greek word delphis, which refers to the dolphin-shaped flower buds before they open. Flowers are usually blue but also come in white, pink, red, violet and purple. The common name larkspur comes from the shape of the flower, which resembles a lark's spur or claw.

Delphiniums have been cultivated and hybridized for decades. There are over 300 annual, biennial and perennial species, with most delphiniums in today’s gardens being complex perennial hybrids of Delphinium x elatum, commonly known as the bee delphinium.

To add a little more confusion, plant taxonomists have placed several annual species in their own genus, Consolida. These plants have daintier flower spikes with fewer florets and fine, more deeply cut leaves. Larkspur is the common name for all the Consolida annual species. No wonder gardeners get confused by botanical names!

Tall to small